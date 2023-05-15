EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.31.

EverCommerce Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.25. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

Insider Activity

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $31,757.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $31,757.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 86,960 shares in the company, valued at $833,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $466,621 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 977.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in EverCommerce by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EverCommerce by 4,996.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

