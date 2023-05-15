Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 16,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock worth $11,627,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after purchasing an additional 245,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,598. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

