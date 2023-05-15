Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $295,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $906,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

