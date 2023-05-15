Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,059 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $325.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day moving average is $308.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

