Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 136,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

(Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers. It also focuses on developing RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release and hydrogel-based platform technology. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.