Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $100,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $50,827.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,579,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,604 shares of company stock worth $687,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

