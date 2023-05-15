Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW opened at $68.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

