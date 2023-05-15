Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $419,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,751,000 after buying an additional 236,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,352,000 after buying an additional 291,999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,228,000 after buying an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after buying an additional 989,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

BIP opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 448.13 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,912.50%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

