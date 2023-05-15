Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $234,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $196.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $270.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

