Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 15th (AAP, ABNB, ACDC, ACDVF, ACVA, ADTN, AGL, ALGT, AMLX, APA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 15th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $22.00.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank to C$31.00.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $18.00.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price lowered by Argus from $30.00 to $16.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $27.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $118.00 to $123.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $52.00 to $50.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $79.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.06) to GBX 450 ($5.68). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $5.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $107.00.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $25.00.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $45.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $120.00.

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,340 ($16.91) to GBX 1,355 ($17.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $400.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $18.50 to $19.50.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $430.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $124.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $245.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $3.50 to $3.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $103.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $398.00 to $367.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $100.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $175.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $143.00 to $123.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $147.00 to $138.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.50 to $12.80.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $29.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $39.00 to $32.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $117.00 to $110.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $248.00 to $277.00.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $41.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $158.00.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $4.50.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $38.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $465.00 to $495.00.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $2.25 to $2.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $152.00 to $149.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $27.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $478.00 to $507.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $280.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $175.00 to $180.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $175.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $192.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $62.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $1.75 to $1.50.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$90.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $22.00.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $4.50 to $4.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $29.00.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $160.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $223.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $71.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.50.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $42.00 to $37.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $9.00.

Restore (LON:RST) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 590 ($7.44) to GBX 550 ($6.94). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $1.50 to $1.00.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $4.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $34.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $164.00 to $176.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $151.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $173.00.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $8.80.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $793.00 to $1,000.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $46.00.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $2.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $23.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $148.00 to $140.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $6.00 to $12.00.

