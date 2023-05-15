EOS Trading Down 6.4% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. EOS has a market cap of $966.17 million and $70.14 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006936 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003292 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003467 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002724 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,054,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,062,526 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars.
