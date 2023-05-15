Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 59225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Specifically, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $42,414.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $42,414.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,022,802 shares of company stock worth $11,555,367. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Enfusion Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $921.02 million, a PE ratio of 201.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enfusion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

