Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.10

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 392025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
