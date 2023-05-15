Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.10

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 392025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Enel Chile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

