Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Raised to C$51.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital cut Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

