Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $436.54 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $445.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $401,892,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

