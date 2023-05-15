Elequin Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 43,676 Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HQH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,614. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.