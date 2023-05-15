Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 161,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Forum Merger IV comprises approximately 0.5% of Elequin Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Forum Merger IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 163,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Shares of FMIV stock remained flat at $10.26 on Monday. 66,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

