Elequin Securities LLC Invests $833,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 918.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 190,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 171,634 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT stock remained flat at $8.42 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 112,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,299. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.