Elequin Securities LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Royce Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 105,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 137,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,706. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.