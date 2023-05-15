Elequin Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Elequin Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 4,686.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,163 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Newbury Street Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NBST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,487. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.