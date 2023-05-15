Elequin Securities LLC Buys Shares of 30,271 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Boston Properties makes up 0.6% of Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,223 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,307,000 after purchasing an additional 880,490 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,777,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,536.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 521,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

BXP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.37. 462,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $114.79. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

