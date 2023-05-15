Elequin Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Elequin Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 9,347.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANZU. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,423,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $8,374,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $10,268,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of ANZU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. 11,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,584. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

