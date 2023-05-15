Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 7.8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 545,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,850,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.