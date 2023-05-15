Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $168.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.61. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.