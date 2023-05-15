Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 111.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 430,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.