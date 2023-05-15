Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ECC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.38. 208,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,966. The company has a market cap of $626.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently -68.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

