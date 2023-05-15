EAC Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $768,360.46 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded down 75.7% against the dollar. EAC has a market cap of $768,360.46 and $71.90 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00317638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0098134 USD and is down -10.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $306.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

