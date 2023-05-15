Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 4,256 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,049,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

