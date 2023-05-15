Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,120 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $72,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after buying an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 962,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,850. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

