Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123,662 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group makes up about 1.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 6.12% of Algoma Steel Group worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 118,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,684. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $757.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $418.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.79 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

