Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Unifi by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unifi by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Unifi by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 72,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Unifi by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unifi

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $8.00. 26,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

UFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

