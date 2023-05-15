Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $218.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.56. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

