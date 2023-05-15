Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.71. 12,062,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 39,506,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.