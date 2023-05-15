Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,878,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,052. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

