Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Reduced by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 9.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.69. 30,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,232. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

