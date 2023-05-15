DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.4 %

DBRG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 542,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,125. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after buying an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after buying an additional 1,094,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

