Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DFFN opened at $4.06 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

