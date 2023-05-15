Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Diana Shipping Stock Down 1.9 %
DSX stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $373.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.