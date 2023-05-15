Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 1.9 %

DSX stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $373.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

