Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $24.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.