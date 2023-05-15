Dero (DERO) Market Cap Achieves $84.10 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Dero has a total market cap of $84.10 million and $155,548.11 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00022660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,406.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00320565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00558917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00425745 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,542,347 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

