Dero (DERO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $124,003.48

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00022058 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $81.85 million and approximately $124,003.48 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,400.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00316909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00561869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00066985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00433240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,541,642 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

