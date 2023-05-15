DeltaFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,297.10 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $8,297.10 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.