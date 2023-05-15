Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 1,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
