Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 1,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

