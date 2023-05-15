Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Update

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Delic Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DELCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,950. Delic has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Delic Company Profile

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

