DEI One Day Trading Volume Tops $383.19 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $383.19 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00308404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 385.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.