Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $76,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.04. The stock had a trading volume of 258,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

