DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 376000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$849,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

