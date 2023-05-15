Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $262.55 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $17.56 or 0.00064305 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $262.55 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00128594 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00032115 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00040224 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000540 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,950,285 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

