Dawn Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.34 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $41.96 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

