DataHighway Price Hits $3.52 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $113.61 million and approximately $589,427.30 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00013139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,264,862 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.50707414 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $559,255.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

